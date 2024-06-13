OK, this one’s a little manic—I’m having a moment. I came across a 1972 VW Super Beetle for sale locally for $4,500. Here it is.

97,000 miles. Since selling my late, lamented 1966 Plymouth Belvedere, Francine—I sold her to buy my mother a car—I haven’t had a classic, and I miss it. Having an air-cooled VW is a dream from boyhood.

Here’s Francine on a rai…