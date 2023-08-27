The Rico Racket
episode 135
There are more than 1,000 people missing in Lahaina, Hawaii, and they are all almost certainly dead after the worst wildfire in American history. Locals on the ground say cops blocked exit roads, and water officials withheld water from firefighters. Meanwhile, Joe Biden showed up to compare his kitchen fire to the island's tragedy.
And for the first tim…
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