Goblins
They’re everywhere.
They serve you coffee and lunch at the diner. They’re blocking the aisles at the grocery store.
They’re receptionists at any business you enter. They’re nurses at the local hospital. They’re the primary school teachers. They’re the librarians.
And they’re female. A few months ago I noticed a big spike in orcs, the lumbering males tott…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.