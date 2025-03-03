The Oval Office Meltdown
episode 212, March 2, 2025
Readers and viewers, I’d like to know what you think of the main topic of this week’s show. After watching more than a two-minute clip of the hottest moments in the meeting in the oval office, what is your analysis?
Would you tell me what you think in the comments?
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