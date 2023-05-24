The only outcome
The world we’re living in, we in the West, was inevitable. Given the path we’ve been on culturally for at least 70 years, acutely, where we are today is the only destination we could have arrived at.
There is no other solution to the equation we were working on.
Universalized, socialized narcissism is the inevitable outcome of a people who do not unders…
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