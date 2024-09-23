The One Ring
Episode 190, September 22, 2024
-Vermont Reporter Paul Bean joins us to expose the pedophile summer camp that almost took place right next door to a K-12 school. The kiddy fiddlers are crying "discrimination" against themselves as a poor, despised minority.
-The "respectable" media and the Democrats are going full narcisisstic reversal, blaming Donald Tr…
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