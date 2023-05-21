The last show
Airport 23
I love plane crashes. Not really really, I just love watching them dramatized in high-quality one-hour docu-dramas. You can have your sinking ship or derailed train stories—nothing compares to the high drama of 200 people in a tin cigar five miles in the air plastic buckets strapped to their faces while they hurtle toward the ground.
Plus, air hostesses …
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