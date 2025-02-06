The dream of the 90s is dead-good
What I’m about to write is without rancor, and has no intent to ridicule or belittle. I mean this without value or character judgment.
Many former liberals, or liberals who are waking up to the excess, or—pick the term that won’t offend you, whatever it is—are missing the bigger picture. About what? About the culture and politics change that Trump and h…
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