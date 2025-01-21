"That's not funny"
yes, it is
Right. This is day four of the flu, and right now is the first time I’ve sat up out of bed for four days. I’m going to spend the rest of the week sorting out what actually happened in the real world versus what I hallucinated during several days of fever. It’s looking promising, though-seems like we’ve had a LOT of WINNING, eh?
We might expect a sort of…
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