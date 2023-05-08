Thank you--yes, you!
It’s about a year since I launched this Substack. It started off as my personal writing spot, but it’s now part of Disaffected, the project I share with my friend and producer, Kevin Hurley.
Thank you if you’re reading this. Thank you especially if you’ve subscribed. Thank you more especially if you’ve bought a paid subscription. Making a living as a wr…
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