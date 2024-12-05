Tell the Whole Truth
The tide appears to be turning in the transgender conversation. Yesterday, the Supreme Court heard oral arguments in U.S. v Skrmetti, a case brought by our federal government against the state of Tennessee. Tennessee enacted a law banning the provision of so-called “gender-affirming care” to minors. That means it’s illegal to put kids on sterilizing pub…
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