Talk Like a Man
No, I would never have believed I would say something like this in years past:
Are you not fed up with listening to faggots on every show, in every commercial, in every interview?
I don’t mean “homosexuals.” I mean faggots. There is a difference. Homosexuals are attracted to men. Faggots have obnoxious valley girl accents, they are on the bleeding edge of…
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