Suspended emotion
musical interlude
(This post may be a bit maudlin; skip if that is not to your taste. I’m compelled to write this today, right now.)
Until today, I haven’t listened to any music since January 2. The first two and half months of this year spanned one of the most profound depressions of many I’ve had in life. Music is very important to me, but my experience of music is pure…
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