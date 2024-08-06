Stolen Youth at Sarah Lawrence
Deb Fillman is a commentator on educational issues who I recommend. She sees through the bullshit and psychological abuse that is modern “normal” public school and now college “pedagogy.”
Her show is called The Reason We Learn, and you will learn things from Deb and her guests about education that you hadn’t even considered.
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