Still lying to yourself?
You're feeling guilty about being mean to your parents by going no contact. Or by limiting contact.
You say to yourself, "But it's my father." Or, "You only get one mother."
You're also telling yourself, "She did her best" "She loves me, but just in her own way," and "She went through a lot." I know you're telling yourself these things because I did.
Al…
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