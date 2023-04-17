Sticks and stones
—Further to my recent posts about feminists whining about hurty words
Last night when Disaffected was airing (it was actually live for the first time), a longtime viewer put a message in the live chat. This is a close paraphrase:
”I gotta give this channel my begrudging respect for the good work. I say begrudging because I just don’t like flambuoyant ghe…
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