Spread your tiny wings and fly away
musical interlude
The female contralto is the most beautiful singing voice; it sends me. It’s also the rarest vocal range for a woman.
Karen Carpenter had it, and so did Anne Murray.
As is often the case with true vocal artists, when they age and mature, then revisit their early catalog, the result is deeper and more satisfying. You can hear this in Ann and Nancy Wilson …
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