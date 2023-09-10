Sororal Treachery
episode 137
This week on Disaffected we look at yet another gorgon in disguise, a mommy vlogger with a camera-perfect life who was arrested on six felony counts of child abuse after her son escaped and begged a neighbor for food.
Then we'll look at the continued feminist denial of women's agency in order to blame men. A sorority in Wyoming forced the members to ac…
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