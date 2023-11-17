Sons of Borderline mothers
This post is from an email sent to me by a viewer. I have republished it with his permission.
The reason I asked him for permission to publish it here is because his experience with a Borderline mother is not the sort of thing most men will talk about. The psychosexual derangement, and the indirect incest, is common from Borderline mothers to their sons…
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