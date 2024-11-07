Schadenfreude
Yes, I am absolutely loving the hysterical toddler meltdowns of liberals. Affirmative. I am enjoying it very, very much. As The Onion, back when it was funny in the 90s, had Satan say when asked by a reporter if he was enjoying the agony of Mother Theresa’s soul, I find their torment “succulent and delicious.”
Every single bit of it. I do not feel bad at…
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