Rudeness has consequences
only paying subscribers can contact me now
I’m not playing about manners.
As of today, no one but paying subscribers has the ability to email me from this Substack.
No more entitled, rude emails from free subscribers screaming in all caps that YOU WON’T UNSUBSCRIBE ME NO MATTER HOW MANY TIMES I ASK YOU’RE THE ONE WITHOUT MANNERS.
A reader’s inability to understand the “unsubscribe” function in Su…
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