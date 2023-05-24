Rick Beato on The Carpenters
musical interlude
Have you ever watched the popular music reaction videos where a young person listens to a vocalist from the past for the first time? I love them because they’re uplifting. Seeing young people who grew up in an auto-tuned world experience genuine emotion and humanity in music is joyful. They’re often surprised and momentarily overcome with real emotion. …
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