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Josh Slocum's avatar
Josh Slocum
6h

Mina had a chance to see his body and I just buried him in a nice spot with Holly's help. She has been with me and helping me for 3 days. I couldn't have done it without her.

Mina is now under the covers with me purring just as I wanted and needed. I'm going to take a tranquilizer and stay in Oblivion and sleep hopefully until tomorrow.

Thank you all very much for your kindness. Shredder was very special to me.

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A White Light's avatar
A White Light
8hEdited

Oh, precious boy.... Celtic prayer: "May the longtime sun shine down upon him. All love surround him. And the pure light within him guide his way Home." Thank you for sharing your handsome boy with us. And for the powerful Ecclesiastes verse and the beautiful Latin RIP. My heart goes out to you and Mina.

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