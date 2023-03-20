Recognize who the opposition is
and who will sell you down the river
Ms. Buttons is the opposition. She is not on your “side”, if you’re one of the people trying to save children and push back on wokeness and trans insanity.
I’m done. I’m not pretending in public any longer to like or respect people in order not to be disliked by their friends, their colleagues, their spouses, or other podcasters.
This is too serious. We…
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