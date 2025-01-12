Rattlesnake Pasta
One of you asked for a recipe since I’ve been housewifing and here it is. It’s an adaptation of a dish they used to serve at (of all places) Pizzeria Uno where I was a waiter for years. What can I say, it’s good! This is what we’re having tonight.
1 lb linguine
1lb andouille sausage or similar, something with a bite
2 stalks celery chopped
A goodly amount …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.