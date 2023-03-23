Pulling back the curtain to show the set
Yesterday the fine people who support Disaffected and I were talking in the members-only Discord chat server. If you’d like access, become a paid subscriber to this Substack.
There’s something I’d like to explain about my approach to doing a show. Disaffected is, in contemporary lingo, a “podcast.” Frankly, I don’t like this, because that’s not what the…
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