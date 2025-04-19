Please let me speak
the torment of East Asian "tech support"
Once again, I’m on the tech support carousel over an Internet question. Today I’m recapping only one of four such conversations that took place in the past day. If you find this tedious, just multiply it by four and you’ll get how I feel!
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