Personality disorders: explanations are not excuses
There is a common and serious misunderstanding that happens whenever people discuss evil behavior. I’m keen to clear this up to the degree that I can, because it’s preventing people from understanding each other, people who are on the same side of issues of right and wrong. This is a misunderstanding, not a true philosophical disagreement.
But if you ca…
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