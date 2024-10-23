Perseus, pick up your shield
At seven or eight years old, my grandmother gave me a volume of Greek mythology. I can't remember the title. It was a scholarly work, a survey, sort of an encyclopedia. It was a small book with hard, real wood covers and those gossamer onion-skin leaves and tiny print. Yes, it smelled just as you think it did.
I had heard about the story of Medusa and I…
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