"People smile and tell me I'm the lucky one"
Really, they tell me I’m living in the past.
Yes.
I’m re-living parts of the past I overlooked and threw away before I was mature enough to understand their value. Our modern age distresses me greatly. This is not the normal plaint of every middle-aged man who says “Things were better in my day.” And it isn’t merely and only nostalgia, though there’s of…
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