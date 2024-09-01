Old Man Yells at Cloud
episode 187
-Therapist Stephanie Winn joins us to debut her new course program for parents with kids caught up in gender ideology. Rapid-Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD) Repair is a series of online lessons to help parents understand the psychology behind gender ideology and how to reach reluctant teens. ROGDRepair.com
-America is going third world and the police and p…
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