Odds and ends
more mental bric-a-brac
Nothing is coalescing into a focused essay, but there are a bunch of things on my mind. I’ll probably add to this throughout the day, so check back.
Parasociality is a problem
When you become known for writing or making podcasts (I’m trying to avoid “become a content producer”) a proportion of people who take in what you make become too invested. When yo…
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