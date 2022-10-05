Odds and ends
Full-length posting around here has been light lately, I know.
Here’s why. I’ve resigned from my 20-year job as Executive Director of Funeral Consumers Alliance. FCA is a nonprofit organization that helps grieving families avoid being overcharged, helps them plan funerals that are affordable, and that speaks for the interests of consumers before nation…
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