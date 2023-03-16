Now, smol kitty
Little Mina is Shredder’s little adopted sister. She was the runt of the litter, and was taken from her mother too young. I didn’t do the taking, but I accepted her once it had been done.
The runt of the litter, or the screwed-up cat that needs special help, always gets my heart.
Because I cared for her when she was so wee, Mina really does seem to thin…
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