No, it's not "the drugs"
it's personality pathology
Note to clear away underbrush and anticipate any “not all” objections:
I understand and acknowledge that drugs or hormones can and do affect behavior. This essay is not denying that.
Instead, I’m saying that blaming bad behavior on “drugs” is a factual and conceptual mistake. My view is that the inclination to the bad behavior (and to taking the drugs) i…
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