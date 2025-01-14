Musical interlude
nothing fails
I just had a long conversation with someone who is in real distress. It went on longer than either of us anticipated, and veered into a deep talk about good, evil, humanity, God, and the devil.
This song most closely expresses what I experience contemplating these issues. I can’t honestly say I believe in God, but I can’t honestly say I don’t. I want to…
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