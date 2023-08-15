Morning reductionism, mental health edition
(Pictured: Joan Crawford in 1947’s ‘Possessed.’ Though the term had not been coined at the time, Crawford’s character suffered from what we now know as Borderline Personality Disorder with heavy dissociative features and at least implied dissociative fugue.)
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