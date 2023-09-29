Mommie Issues
the Disaffected origin story
Kevin and I started the weekly show Disaffected in January of 2021. We had a thesis: that domestic abuse had gone public, and feral.
That the Cluster B-driven narcissistic abuse familiar to us as “domestic abuse” and child abuse was now structuring our public, political, and cultural lives.
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