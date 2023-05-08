Modern Manners
episode 119
-The continual decline of basic decency, and how "oppressed people" are universally exempt from it
-Emotional incest from mothers to sons. Does a 9-year-old boy need to be between his mother's legs in the birthing room or is something else going on?
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