Holding on to being human
chronicling cultural decline
His tone of voice should have alerted me that I was being addressed by a human, but I jumped back from the counter anyway.
”Can I help you with something sir?”
I wasn’t rude, but I was more terse than I wish I’d been.
”No, thank you. I’m just looking,” I said as I eyed the boxes of sandwiches and chicken nuggets.
His tone sounded a little more apologetic…
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