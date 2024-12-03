Misogyny, or Misandry?
I notice that, in the trans debate, there is endless sympathy for females who “transition,” and nothing but contempt and the most extreme disdain for men who “transition.”
The female transitioner is given full theory of mind, full empathy, and full sympathy. Everything she does—every single thing, no exceptions—is cast as a response to some trauma that s…
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