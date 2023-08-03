Miscellany and mental bric-a-brac
Wouldst thou like to live deliciously? Swap out your milk for half and half (for Brits: half milk, half cream. A bit less fatty than single cream, but much more fatty than plain milk).
I learned this from the devil, and you are welcome.
If you like household thrift tips and simplicity, you’ll love this guy’s recipe for homemade laundry detergent. I’m go…
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