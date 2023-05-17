Mental bric-a-brac
stuff from the cutting room floor of my mind
Social Justice/Woke Warriors often get that way because they were abused as children.
This does not excuse their behavior, but it can help explain it. That guy who wants to save all women from the patriarchy? That gal who thinks it’s her sole responsibility to atone for the past sins of all white people?
They were likely “parentified” in childhood. Mom …
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