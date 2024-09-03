Mental bric-a-brac
autism, word games, blooming late
The Mental Bric-a-Brac column is a semi-regular feature around here, usually reserved for paid subscribers. It’s a round-up of what’s on my mind, a sampler platter. This one is open to everyone. If you like this, please take out a paid subscription, or make a one-time payment to support Disaffected.
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