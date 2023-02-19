Matt Walsh did nothing wrong
Telling the truth about a circus freak (Dylan Mulvaney) who is riding the culture’s psychopathology and contributing to it is not “mean” or “unproductive.”
I do the same thing.
So here’s the deal: If you want to carp about Matt Walsh, you are required to be consistent. You will need to explain to me, if you talk about this in front of me, why you’re not …
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