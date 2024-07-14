Make America Great Again
Fight
I’ve been a Trump hater. I’ve been neutral. I’ve been a reluctant would-be Trump voter. I’ve become an enthusiastic Trump supporter, and it’s cemented tonight.
There’s no need to remind about his failings; they are manifest. This is nothing to do with that.
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