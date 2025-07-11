Macaroni and Cheese with Kielbasa
Posting is light this week as I’m out of state with my sister’s family. One of my favorite parts of these visits is cooking family dinner. Cooking isn’t as fun when it’s just one person.
Here’s what we’re having tonight. I hope you like it if you try it. I got inspiration from a recipe online that recommended adding cream cheese for best texture (thank …
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