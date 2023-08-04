Living in a Cluster B world
Leslie Elliott (“the radical center” on Youtube) was woke-canceled out of her counseling degree program at Antioch. She invited me on her show to talk about the Cluster B capture in our culture.
We discuss the degradation of the therapeutic industry, the way modern “mental health” encourages cognitive distortions, even to the point of praising narcissis…
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