Let's play a game!
I’m going to give you one line from a movie, and you have to identify it in the comments.
Here are the rules:
1. Give the name of the movie you think it is
Give your age and sex
Tell me if you’re straight or gay
Since others will correctly identify the movie in the comments, there’s no such thing as a “winner” or “spoiler.” Go ahead and answer anyway, base…
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