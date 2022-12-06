Learn from my mistakes
She sat in the padded rocking chair with the cushions wearing a crumpled face full of tears. Shoulders drooping, head cast down.
"I just don't feel I have anything to live for," she sobbed, looking up at me. Expectantly?
My mother liked to threaten suicide by implication. She was clever enough to always have plausible deniability. She never directly sai…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Disaffected Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.